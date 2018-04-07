Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of SJR.B traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$24.95. 1,850,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$24.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.44.

SJR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.63.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

