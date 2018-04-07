Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $308.30 and a 12 month high of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37,264.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.33.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

