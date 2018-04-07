Shilling (SH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,537.00

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Shilling has a market cap of $52,537.00 and $18.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shilling has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shilling coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006083 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

About Shilling

Shilling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 6,368,550 coins. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling. Shilling’s official website is digitalshilling.org.

Buying and Selling Shilling

Shilling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Shilling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shilling must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shilling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.