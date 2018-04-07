BNP Paribas reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shire from GBX 5,700 ($80.01) to GBX 4,700 ($65.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($105.28) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

Shares of Shire stock opened at GBX 3,708.50 ($52.06) on Thursday. Shire has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shire (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/shire-shp-receives-outperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas-updated-updated.html.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.