Shoe Carnival (SCVL) CEO Clifton E. Sifford Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,624. The stock has a market cap of $392.86, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 340,224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

