Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $392.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

