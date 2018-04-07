Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Shopify Inc (US)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $117.42. 1,089,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,999.22, a P/E ratio of -279.57 and a beta of 1.29. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

