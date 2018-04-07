Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 37,000 Shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Shopify Inc (US) worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,903 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,580,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 363,490 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 37.7% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,181,000 after acquiring an additional 362,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 705,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after acquiring an additional 201,845 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $117.42 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,052.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

