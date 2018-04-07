Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) declared a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SGR remained flat at $GBX 265 ($3.72) during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987. Shore Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.01 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($4.07).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/shore-capital-group-declares-dividend-of-gbx-5-sgr-updated.html.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.