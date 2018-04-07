Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOWL. Investec boosted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.65) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.30).

Shares of BOWL traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 204 ($2.86). 338,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 212 ($2.98).

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,068 ($18,343.63).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of July, 26, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

