Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 630 ($8.84) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 358.25 ($5.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($9.38).

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($424.62). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £19,873.70 ($27,896.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,444.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/shore-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-mortgage-advice-bureau-mab1.html.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.