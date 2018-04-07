Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,813 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 624,254 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $35.59 on Friday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,283.84, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Medpace had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Medpace will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Medpace from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

