The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Short Interest Up 21.6% in March

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,298,259 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 36,419,039 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,527,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $189,406.22, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243,387 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares during the period. Ferox Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after buying an additional 6,724,982 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $260,266,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

