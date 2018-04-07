SIBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $13.78 Million (CRYPTO:SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $79,042.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00011860 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.24 or 0.05604950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.96 or 0.09297140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.01679390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.02472080 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00195939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00594840 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00073652 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,643,035 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

