SIBCoin Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00012096 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $87,309.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.05572700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.52 or 0.09219980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.01712940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.02453920 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00196593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00597238 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00075806 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,640,327 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIBCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.