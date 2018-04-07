Citigroup set a €139.00 ($171.60) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($167.90) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($158.02) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.70 ($160.12).

Shares of FRA SIE traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €104.50 ($129.01). 2,433,151 shares of the stock traded hands. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($125.19) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($164.68).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Siemens (SIE) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Citigroup” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/siemens-sie-given-a-139-00-price-target-at-citigroup.html.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.