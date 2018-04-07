Insider Selling: Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Insider Sells 5,876 Shares of Stock

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) insider Todd Harris sold 5,876 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $117,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Todd Harris sold 20,672 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $414,060.16.

SNNA opened at $19.34 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

