Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after buying an additional 2,690,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after buying an additional 1,140,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after buying an additional 8,914,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,372,000 after buying an additional 1,561,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,709,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,228,000 after buying an additional 629,732 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

NYSE MO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $120,393.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

