Signet Jewelers (SIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Signet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, the stock took a hit after the company provided soft fiscal 2019 guidance. For 2019, the company anticipates earnings per share between $3.75 and $4.25 compared with $6.51 in fiscal 2018. Of late, estimates have also witnessed sharp downward revisions. Further, waning same store sales, margins and mall traffic remain major concerns. However, Signet seems to be improving on digital marketing efforts and making planned capital investments to bring itself back on the growth trajectory. Also, it announced strategic initiatives for three years, which includes cost effectiveness and investment in eCommerce development, OmniChannel capabilities and product innovations. The company announced final phase of credit outsourcing too.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo downgraded Signet Jewelers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.65.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,231.83, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Monroe Bank & Trust MI purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

