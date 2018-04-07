Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Siliconware Precision Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SPIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 83,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,449. The company has a market cap of $5,409.38, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.33. Siliconware Precision Industries has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.17 million for the quarter. Siliconware Precision Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siliconware Precision Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Siliconware Precision Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Siliconware Precision Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Siliconware Precision Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siliconware Precision Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/siliconware-precision-industries-spil-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.