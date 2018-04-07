Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report sales of $238.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.67 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing posted sales of $219.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year sales of $238.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 2,017 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $117,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 30,374 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,755,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,750 shares of company stock worth $42,080,462 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 197,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,997. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2,723.13, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-238-34-million-updated-updated.html.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.