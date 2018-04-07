Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

SSD traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. 157,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,423. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2,710.05, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $14,626,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at $41,458,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 27,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,579,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,247,201 shares of company stock valued at $72,690,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

