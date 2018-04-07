Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Insider Psb Fund Simpson Sells 42,038 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $2,423,490.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,857.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Psb Fund Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Psb Fund Simpson sold 3,665 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $209,638.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,419 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,446,727.92.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 14,655 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $839,291.85.

On Friday, April 6th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $14,626,092.36.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,710.05, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,825,000 after purchasing an additional 184,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,778,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,005,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,359,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-insider-psb-fund-simpson-sells-42038-shares-of-stock.html.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.