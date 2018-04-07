Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Major Shareholder Sharon H. Simpson Sells 7,915 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 7,915 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $453,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 157,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,710.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 988,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,742,000 after acquiring an additional 773,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after acquiring an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Tinicum Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4,007.5% in the fourth quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 205,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 200,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,825,000 after acquiring an additional 184,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2,675.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

