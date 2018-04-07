Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Holdings Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,336 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 706,386 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,399,000. Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 239,184 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,047.38, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

