BidaskClub Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.64.

SBGI stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3,037.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sinclair-broadcast-group-sbgi-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated.html.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.