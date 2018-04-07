SingularityNET Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $71.78 million and $936,639.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00674335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00179447 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,414,184 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

