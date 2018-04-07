Critical Contrast: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) versus Its Rivals

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors 42 358 658 22 2.61

As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 6.51% 22.93% 16.55% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors 6.60% 23.59% 8.10%

Risk & Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s rivals have a beta of -2.68, meaning that their average stock price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $11.72 billion $909.19 million 7.50 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors $9.05 billion $413.23 million 16.78

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical rivals beat Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The synthetic fibres segment produces polyester and acrylic fibers, which are used in the textile and apparel industries. The resins and plastics segment produces polyester chips, polyethylene resins and films, polypropylene resins and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) granules. The intermediate petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene and ethylene oxide. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil distillation facilities used to produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock of the Company’s downstream processing facilities. The trading of petrochemical products segment is engaged in importing and exporting of petrochemical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.