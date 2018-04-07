Skeincoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,971.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Skeincoin has a total market capitalization of $590,971.00 and $503.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skeincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.05590340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.31 or 0.09300460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.01688390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.02469980 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00195172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00600823 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,334,661 coins and its circulating supply is 13,246,552 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co.

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

