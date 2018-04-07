SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $100,539.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00672437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177969 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin was first traded on June 21st, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.