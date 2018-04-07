Sky Solar (SKYS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sky Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 44.528195587046 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SKYS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 42,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Sky Solar has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

SKYS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

