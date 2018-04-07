Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

SKYS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 42,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. Sky Solar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Solar stock. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 289,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP owned about 0.07% of Sky Solar as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

