Sling (CRYPTO:SLING) Price Down 40.5% This Week

Sling (CURRENCY:SLING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Sling has a total market capitalization of $135,318.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sling was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sling has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Sling coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033394 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00106206 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sling Coin Profile

Sling (CRYPTO:SLING) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2015. Sling’s total supply is 1,074,095 coins.

Sling Coin Trading

Sling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Sling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sling must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Sling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.