SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €43.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AM3D. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €31.05 ($38.33) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12-month low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 12-month high of €49.75 ($61.42).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

