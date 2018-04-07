Oddo Bhf Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AM3D. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €31.05 ($38.33) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52-week low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 52-week high of €49.75 ($61.42).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

