Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWX. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Time Warner by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 263,513 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,514 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 1.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,923 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

TWX stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74,795.56, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Time Warner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

