Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 614,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In related news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $301,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,441,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

