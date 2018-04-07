Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 15,265 Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 39,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $936,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Caribou Biosciences, Inc. sold 550,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $14,746,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $20.45 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

