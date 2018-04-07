Slow Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Yelp (YELP)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yelp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $42.08 on Friday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $3,500.06, a P/E ratio of 601.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $218.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $567,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $606,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,015. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/slow-capital-inc-takes-position-in-yelp-inc-yelp-updated-updated.html.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.