10,633 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises approximately 4.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

IVV opened at $261.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $234.02 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

