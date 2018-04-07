Smartlands (CRYPTO:SLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00013833 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $10,867.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00680397 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00182930 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

