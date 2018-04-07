SmartMesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.61 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00679834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

