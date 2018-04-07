Smith (A.O.) (AOS) & Electrolux (ELUXY) Head to Head Comparison

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE: AOS) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith (A.O.) and Electrolux’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith (A.O.) $3.00 billion 3.62 $296.50 million $2.17 29.11 Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.24 $673.40 million $4.66 13.00

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than Smith (A.O.). Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith (A.O.), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smith (A.O.) has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith (A.O.) and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith (A.O.) 9.89% 23.30% 12.38% Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith (A.O.) and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith (A.O.) 0 2 6 0 2.75 Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smith (A.O.) currently has a consensus target price of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Smith (A.O.)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith (A.O.) is more favorable than Electrolux.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Smith (A.O.) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Smith (A.O.) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electrolux pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Smith (A.O.) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Electrolux is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Smith (A.O.) beats Electrolux on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith (A.O.) Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

