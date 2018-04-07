Smith & Nephew (SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNN. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 719,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

