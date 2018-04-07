Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 2,946 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,285.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

