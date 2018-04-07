SnakeEyes Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNAKE)

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. SnakeEyes has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnakeEyes has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One SnakeEyes token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00674872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00181500 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

SnakeEyes Token Trading

SnakeEyes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SnakeEyes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnakeEyes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnakeEyes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnakeEyes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnakeEyes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.