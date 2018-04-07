SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $11,093.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006152 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003618 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.