SolarCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $30,357.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004081 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.01679390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004422 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,401,623 coins and its circulating supply is 41,947,884 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

