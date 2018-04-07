SolarCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $13,135.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,401,053 coins and its circulating supply is 41,947,314 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

