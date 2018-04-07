Meir Adest Sells 28,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,580,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,499,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 677,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,520. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,510.58, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.55.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 647,381 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $15,512,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 254,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

